DOVER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Dover, New Hampshire are searching for a man who robbed a pizza shop at gunpoint Wednesday night in a brazen crime that was caught on camera.

In a statement, Papa Jay’s Pizzeria on Broadway confirmed a masked man entered the business and put a gun to an employee’s head while demanding money. The robber also demanded employees hand over their phones before fleeing the restaurant.

“One of our young employees is extremely shaken, and while several of us have what we call ‘strong skin,’ this affected every single person in that room. No one should ever have to experience something like this just for going to work,” the statement read. “We are incredibly grateful that no one was physically injured. Our focus right now is on supporting our employees and their families as they process this trauma. We are fully cooperating with the Dover Police Department, and out of respect for the active investigation, we cannot provide additional details at this time.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Dover police.

