Police searching for armed robber who held up Quincy convenience store

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Quincy convenience store at gunpoint Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at Mullaney’s convenience store on West Squantum Street around 10 p.m. spoke with a clerk who said a man had just entered the store with a firearm and demanded money, according to police.

The suspect was able to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say they believe the suspect, described as a “tall black male,” is connected to a similar crime at the Five Corners market on Newbury Avenue that took place just before 8 p.m. the night before.

In that robbery, the suspect made off with cash and cigarettes.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact police.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)