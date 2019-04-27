Police searching for armed robber who held up Salem, NH gas station

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Salem, New Hampshire gas station at gunpoint on Friday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery at the Gulf Gas Station on South Broadway about 7:40 a.m. spoke with a clerk who said a man had just entered the store with a firearm and demanded money, according to Salem police.

The suspect was able to flee the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

He was wearing a mask that covered the bottom half of his face, a dark hooded sweatshirt with white draw strings, black sweatpants, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salem Police Department at 603-893-1911.

