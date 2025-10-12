BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Braintree police are searching for three men who stole a delivery driver’s vehicle while armed with handguns on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery on Skyline Drive around 10 p.m. spoke with the driver who said three males, all armed with handguns, robbed him and stole his vehicle, which was located nearby a short time later, according to Braintree police.

The three suspects were described as a white male with red hair who was wearing a gray hoodie, a light-skinned male wearing a gray/black Nike tech hooded sweatshirt a black ski mask, and a dark-skiined male with a dark hoodie.

Police urge anyone with information, cell phone video, or home surveillance video, to please contact them at 781-794-8620 or submit a tip online at www.braintreepd.org

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)