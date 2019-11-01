Police searching for armed robbery suspects who abandoned vehicle in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) – Dedham police say residents can return to normal activities after they urged them to stay indoors Friday as they searched for three armed robbery suspects who they now believe have left the area.

The search for the suspects unfolded Friday afternoon in the area of Violet and Commonwealth avenues near Beacon Street, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Officials say the suspects abandoned a black BMW on Short Street following a high-speed pursuit that began in Boston’s Roslindale neighborhood just before 1 p.m.

Video from Sky7 HD showed dozens of police cruisers in the neighborhood and heavily-armed officers scouring yards in the area.

A state police K9 unit and air wing assisted with the search.

At one point, the suspects were spotted casually hanging out under a tent at McGolf Driving Range before they got into another vehicle and drove off.

Local schools in the area were temporarily locked down as a precaution. The order was lifted when police called off the search.

It’s unclear if any shots were fired during the incident but there were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the police.

Police on short street in Dedham where suspects dumped the BMW #7news pic.twitter.com/7jtMRPVdkW — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) November 1, 2019

Witness says the three men were hanging out at the McGolf driving range. Active search was underway but it’s believed the men left. Dedham high school busses were being held up for a time but are rolling now. pic.twitter.com/VcGu7rtP4B — Jonathan Hall (@JHall7news) November 1, 2019

Residents may return to normal activity. At this time it appears the persons who abandoned the vehicle have left the area. https://t.co/QqCwpgHI7w — Dedham Police Dept (@DedhamPD) November 1, 2019

