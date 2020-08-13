Police searching for armed robbery suspects who fired shot inside Dorchester restaurant

Courtesy Boston Police

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are seeking the public’s help in their search for two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery at a restaurant in Dorchester on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a radio call for an armed robber at The Great Wok restaurant on Massachusetts Avenue just before 1 a.m. were told that one entered the establishment brandishing a gun while the other jumped behind the counter to take money, Boston police said.

One of the suspects was wearing all black with a face mask and the other was wearing a red hooded sweat shirt with a gray hoodie and dark pants, officials said.

The suspect with the gun shot a round into the ground before both suspects – described as two black males – fled the scene, the witness told police.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-4742 or send an anonymous tip by texting ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending