BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A search is underway for pair of armed suspects who police say robbed a bank in Brockton on Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of an armed robbery at Santander Bank at 25 Torrey St. around 10 a.m. started pursuing two men in black hoodies who were fleeing the scene, according to the Brockton Police Department.

The men were able to evade capture but officers did recover two guns that investigators believe were used in the robbery, as well as a getaway vehicle and stolen money, police added.

K9 teams are assisting in the search for the suspects.

There were no reported injuries but a woman who said she “didn’t feel well” was taken to the hospital.

No additional information was available.

