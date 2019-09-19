MELROSE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Melrose are searching for an Armstrong Ambulance non-emergency transport wheelchair van that was stolen from Melrose-Wakefield Hospital Thursday morning.

The 2016 Ford transit van with license plate number 2744 went missing outside of the emergency room sometime between 6:30 and 6:40 a.m., police said.

No additional information has been provided.

