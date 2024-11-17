ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help as they search for a man wanted in connection with a shooting in Attleboro.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Oakland Avenue around 2:30 p.m. Saturday found a 58-year-old suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

After an investigation, Jacob Lacourse, 33, has been identified as the shooter and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Police say Lacourse has connections to addresses in Attleboro and Pawtucket, Rhode Island and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Residents should not approach Lacourse and if you encounter him you’re encouraged to call 911.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is urged to call Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.

