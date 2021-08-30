BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for a bank robbery suspect in Braintree.

The state police Airwing assisted Braintree police as they looked for a robber who hit the Rockland Trust on Monday morning.

The suspect was last seen fleeing down Hollis Avenue.

Units have since broken down their perimeter following a thorough search of the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

UPDATE :After a thorough search of the area, to include K9 and Airwing, units breaking down perimeter. — Braintree Police Department (@BraintreePolice) August 30, 2021

