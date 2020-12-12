Police searching for bank robbery suspect in Quincy

Courtesy Quincy Police

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect wanted for robbing a bank on Friday morning in Quincy.

Officers responding to a robbery at a TD Bank on Hancock Street just before 11 a.m. were told that the suspect passed a noted to the teller stating he had a gun and demanded money, according to a post from the Quincy Police Department’s Twitter account.

The suspect is described as a white man last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black gloves with orange circles on the palms, blue and white sneakers, gray sweatpants and a Celtics shirt, according to police.

Anyone with information on the suspect as asked to call the Quincy Police Department at 617-479-1212.

 

