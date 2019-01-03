Police searching for Bedford, NH domestic assault suspect

BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Bedford, New Hampshire police are searching for a man accused of attacking a woman last week.

Matthew Roland Lanciault, 39, of Bedford, is wanted on charges of breach of bail, stalking, second-degree assault, and domestic violence, according to Bedford Police Chief John J. Bryfonski. He has not been seen since the alleged assault and may be driving either a black Audi A6 or a red Honda Accord.

Lanciault is being described as being 6 feet, 1 inch tall with a medium build, bald head, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Lanciault is urged to call Bedford police at 603-472-5113.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)