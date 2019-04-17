Police searching for bicyclist after window on MBTA bus is smashed

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA police are turning to the public for help in tracking down a bicyclist wanted for questioning in connection with the destruction of an MBTA bus last week.

The incident happened on an MBTA bus near Essex and South streets around 10 a.m. on March 28, according to the Transit Police Department.

Police released surveillance images that showed a bicyclist smashing a pane of glass with his fist in apparent attempt to get the driver to open the door.

Anyone who recognizes the individual is asked to contact Transit police at 617-222-1050.

No additional information was available.

