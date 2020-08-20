Police searching for Boston bank robbery suspect who was seen wearing ‘got old?’ shirt

BOSTON (WHDH) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a Boston bank robbery suspect who was caught on surveillance video wearing a shirt that said “got old?” across the front.

The male suspect is wanted in connection with a robbery that occurred at Needham Bank in Mission Hill on Monday, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The suspect allegedly passed a demand note to a teller before fleeing on Tremont Street near Brigham Circle.

Police say the suspect is medium in height with a large build and a dark complexion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to submit a tip by clicking here.

