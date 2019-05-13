Police searching for Bruins fans accused of vicious beating at Quincy MBTA station

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help identifying five men wanted in connection with a “vicious” attack at the MBTA’s North Quincy Station early Friday morning.

The five men are wanted for questioning related to an aggravated assault and battery that occurred about 12 a.m.

Police say the victim was left with facial fractures.

Anyone with information is asked to call the transit police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050.

Anonymous tips can be texted to 873873 or by using the transit police department’s SeeSay app.

