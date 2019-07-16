Police searching for burglar who broke into popular NH restaurant

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire are searching for a masked burglar who officials say broke into a popular restaurant in Manchester early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to Mr. Mac’s on Hooksett Road around 1:15 a.m. learned someone had forced open a door and rummaged through an office, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police say the suspect was only inside the restaurant for about two minutes before they fled without taking anything.

Surveillance video showed the burglar sporting a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants, black sneakers, gloves, and a red bandana covering their face.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711.

