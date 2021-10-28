SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a man who forced his way into a house in Shrewsbury on Monday and fled the scene when he was confronted by the homeowner, officials said.

Officers responding to a break-in on Whitehall Circle around 1 p.m. spoke with the residents who said a heavier-set, dark-skinned man in his 20s or 30s who was wearing a dark-colored, heavy type coat or parka had just forced his way into their home through a rear door before running off, according to Shrewsbury police.

A K9 was called to the scene but the suspect was not located.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Sgt. Mike Cappucci at 508-841-8424.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)