YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect accused of burglarizing a home in Yarmouth early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a reported burglary in progress on Regional Avenue around 3:40 a.m. learned that the homeowner had heard a noise in the house before observing an unknown Black male at the bottom of the staircase, according to Yarmouth police.

The suspect allegedly fled the residence on foot before first responders arrived.

A K-9 track and area search was conducted with no results.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with home surveillance systems in the area of Regional Avenue, Dolphin Way, Marlin Way, Dogwood Road, Brentway Drive and North Main Street between Regional Avenue and Pennstar Lane is asked to review their cameras for possible sightings of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Yarmouth Police Department at 508-775-0445 X 0.

