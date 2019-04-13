Police searching for Cambridge armed robbery suspects

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after an apparent drug deal turned into an armed robbery in Cambridge on Saturday.

Officers responding to a reported robbery about 6:40 p.m. spoke with the victims, who said they arranged to meet the suspects for a drug deal in a parking lot on Blanchard Road when they were robbed and forced into a car, according to Cambridge police.

The victims told police the suspects, whose names have not been released, drove them around in the vehicle before returning them to Blanchard Road.

There were no reported injuries.

The incident is being investigated by Cambridge and Belmont police.

