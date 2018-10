CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Canton are searching for a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Wednesday.

Police responding to the convenience store at 504 Washington St. about 12 a.m. say the suspect held up the business with a handgun.

Police urge anyone with information to call 781-828-1212 or leave an anonymous tip at cantonpolice.com.