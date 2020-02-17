Police searching for car in connection with kidnapping of 5-year-old girl in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Law enforcement officers across the region are searching for a vehicle after someone kidnapped a 5-year-old girl in Boston on Monday before driving her south, where was safely recovered in Randolph, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a car stolen from in front of a restaurant on Dorchester Avenue around 4 p.m. learned that the little girl was still inside when it was taken, according to police. She was later found in Randolph.

Police are now searching for the 2007 Honda Accord with dark tinted windows that she was riding in. The license plate is US117D.

Surveillance video from the scene of the crime shows a person walking across the street and getting into the car before quickly driving off and hitting a black SUV, police said.

The girl’s father was in the restaurant and immediately called 911 when he saw the car missing, witnesses said. The girl was found shortly before 5 p.m. in Randolph and is being evaluated.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 911.