MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An investigation got underway over the weekend after a 48-year-old man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in Manchester, New Hampshire, police said.

Manchester police said officers responded to the area of Elm Street and Hayward Street around 5:15 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian.

Once on scene, police said, officers found the pedestrian suffering from “serious but non-life threatening injuries.” Police said the man, a Manchester resident, was taken to a local hospital.

Manchester police said investigators found surveillance video that showed the crash at 4:45 a.m., roughly 30 minutes before police were called to the scene.

Police said a suspect vehicle turned onto Hayward Street from Elm Street before the crash and subsequently hit the man in the crosswalk as he attempted to cross Hayward Street.

Manchester police described the car involved in this incident as a small silver or gray SUV. Police said the car may be a Chevy Equinox with a model year between 2018 and 2021. The car may have damage to its front bumper, hood and windshield, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police Department Traffic Investigator Chris Day by phone at 603-792-5446 or by email at Cday@ManchesterNH.gov.

Individuals wishing to reach out anonymously can also call the Manchester Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Manchester police on Monday released photos of a car sought in connection with a hit-and-run crash over the weekend. Credit: Manchester Police Department

