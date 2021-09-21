LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 6-year-old child seen walking streets unattended in Lowell Tuesday, officials said.

Police responded to reports of an unattended child walking in the area of Stalkpole Street and the VFW Highway at 4:30 p.m., officials said. The child was described as a white girl approximately 6 years old wearing a black shirt, white pajama pants and pink slippers.

Officers will be searching the area with K9s, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-937-3200.

