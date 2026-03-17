EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Easton police are turning to the public for help identifying two dirt bikers who they say caused thousands of dollars in damage to Easton Country Club.

General Manager Mark Lombardi said it was an alert stafferin the pro shop who heard the noise and called for police.

“We have a culture of motorbikes running up and down this abandoned railroad and we are perfectly fine with that … We don’t stop them from doing that or try to … and we hope that that type of relationship exisits for us as well and it’s a two way street,” Lombardi said, adding that at least two greens were damaged.

And now, when the course opens in the spring, golfers won’t be able to play all 18 greens.

“When this happens, you take it personally, you do, it’s just too bad. We’ll do our best to make sure we repair it as quick as we can,” he said.

The owner says it’s too soon to know how much it will cost to repair the damage.

Both dirt bikers were found trespassing and were last seen in the area of Prospect Street entering the railroad tracks.

Anyone with information is urged to call Officer Tyler Sutton at 508-230-3322.

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