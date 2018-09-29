Police searching for Dorchester convenient store robber armed with needle

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the man who allegedly robbed a Dorchester convenient store, armed with a needle.

Witnesses, including Jamaiah Shaw, say they attempted to chase down the unidentified man after he robbed Express Gas on Morrisey Blvd.

“You don’t think at that moment, you just take action,” Shaw said.

Shaw and Mike were working at the auto shop next door when a man in a hood approached a gas attendant and demanded cash, according to police.

“He threatened them with a needle that supposedly had AIDS in it,” Mike said. “He said, ‘give me the money, I don’t want to hurt you, or I’ll poke you with it.'”

With the help of Shaw and Mike, police were able to arrest the woman who they say was driving the getaway car. Police found her with $450 in cash.

It wasn’t until after the incident that Shaw and Mike learned that the suspect had a needle on him.

“I’m chasing after this guy and he had a syringe the whole time,” Shaw said. “He could’ve got me.”

Police say the suspected getaway car was used in a similar incident just 10 days ago.

Police continue searching for the man who was holding the needle.

