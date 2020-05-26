Police searching for drive-by shooter who opened fire at another vehicle in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Somerville police are searching for a drive-by shooter who opened fire at another vehicle in what one neighbor described as a “quiet residential neighborhood” on Monday night.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Greenville Street around 9 p.m. discovered that someone in a car fired a gun at another vehicle, striking a car window and a nearby home, police said.

“It was probably about eight or 10 going of really quickly,” one neighbor who heard the gunshots recalled. “I rushed to the window and saw that car where it is right now.”

The suspect vehicle drove away from the scene, prompting a search by police.

“I’ve lived here a little while and there is never anything like this,” the neighbor said. “It’s just a quiet residential neighborhood.”

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Somerville police.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

