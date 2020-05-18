Police searching for driver accused of crashing into Nahant home, taking off

NAHANT, MASS. (WHDH) - Nahant police are searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a home and took off Monday.

Officers responding to the home on Castle Road around 9:05 p.m. found the car into the home and the passenger suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Charges are pending on when or if police locate the driver.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

