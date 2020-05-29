MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a driver who allegedly struck a pedestrian before driving away while the victim chased after him in Manchester, New Hampshire early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Oak and Brook streets shortly after 5 a.m. met with the victim who said he had been walking across Brook Street near Oak Street when a car without its headlights on took a right turn off of Maple Street and struck him, according to Manchester police.

The victim reportedly said that he was able to chase after the vehicle, which turned south on Oak Street and continued driving away.

The car is described as a black Honda, possibly an Accord, but it did not have any unique characteristics.

The victim reported loud music coming from the car and said that the driver appeared to be a man.

Anyone with information is asked to call Manchester police at 603-668-8711.

