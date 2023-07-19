BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are searching for the driver involved in a tragic hit-and-run in Hyde Park on Tuesday night that left a 4-year-old boy dead.

Officers responding to a report of a child struck by a vehicle in the area of 165 Wood Ave. around 9:30 p.m. found the boy with life-threatening injuries, according to police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

“Preliminary investigation is that a suspect motor vehicle struck the child, did not stop, and fled the area,” Boston police said in a statement.

Police said an accident reconstruction team also responded to the crash site as part of the investigation.

Ayone with information about this incident to contact them by calling detectives at 617-343-4470.

Those wishing to reach out anonymously can do so by calling the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463)

