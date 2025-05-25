WELLFLEET, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help as they search for a driver who hit and killed a 25-year-old man in Wellfleet late Saturday night an fled the scene, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck on Long Pond Road around 11:30 p.m. found a Florida man in the road and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to Wellfleet police. His name has not been released.

Wellfleet police are asking for information about the suspect vehicle, which is believed to be a pickup truck or SUV with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)