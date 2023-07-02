BOSTON (WHDH) - A motorcycle passenger was critically injured in a hit-and-run crash on the Arborway at the South Street intersection in Boston early Sunday morning, officials said.

Just before 2 a.m., a car, heading westbound, entered into an illegal left turn and collided with the motorcycle, which was heading eastbound on the Arborway. Both the motorcycle operator and passenger were ejected, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The driver of the car, a 2003 Honda Accord, “did not stop and drove away from the scene,” police reported, and officials are attempting to locate the driver.

The passenger, a 22-year-old Boston man, was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. The operator of the motorcycle, a 24-year-old Boston man, was transported as well with non-life threatening injuries. MSP reported that both men may not have been wearing helmets.

