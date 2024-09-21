WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help tracking down a driver who struck a 72-year-old woman in Wayland on Friday night and fled the scene.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Route 30 around 7p.m. found the woman injured in the roadway, according to police. She was taken to a Boston hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Police are looking for any witnesses or video that may have captured in the area of Route 30 and Old Tavern Road.

Investigators believe that a dark sedan may have been involved in the crash and it may have front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call Wayland Police at 508-358-4721.

