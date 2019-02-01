Police searching for driver after Peabody hit-and-run involving tow-truck operator

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver who struck a tow-truck operator in Peabody and left the scene Friday night.

While changing a flat tire in the breakdown lane in the area of Route 128 North and Route 114, the 21-year-old tow-truck operator was struck by a 2016 white Nissan Altima, state police say.

The vehicle, with Maine plates (registration number: 7436WM) fled the scene, according to police.

The tow-truck driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

