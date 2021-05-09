Police searching for driver after rollover crash on I-93 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a person who they say bailed out of one of the vehicles involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-93 in Andover early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash found a heavily damaged vehicle rolled onto its roof, according to Massachusetts State Police. Police had K9 and air wing units searching for a suspect who reportedly fled the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

