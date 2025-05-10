BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver who fled a serious crash in Brockton on Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Moraine Street found a damaged 2012 KIA Forte that had been traveling north on Moraine Street when it slammed into a utility pole, hit a fence, and crashed into a second pole.

The driver of the vehicle, which was last registered in Westwood, fled the scene.

Police conducted an extensive search of the area, but could not locate the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to call Brockton Police at 508-941-0200.

