BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a rollover crash that left parked cars damaged in Boston early Thursday morning.

A surveillance camera captured the moment a vehicle went barreling down Chesterton Street and Massachusetts Avenue around 4 a.m. before striking four parked cars and landing on its roof.

The driver of the rolled-over vehicle had fled the scene, according to Boston police.

All cars were unoccupied and there were no reported injuries, police said.

Eric Samayoa, whose car got hit in the crash, says he is thankful no one was injured.

“He hit this car, flew off that car, hit my mother’s car, and then deflected and scraped across my car,” he said. “This is a residential street like they had to be doing easily above 25, 30 miles an hour to flip a car to do this.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)