Police searching for driver following deadly hit-and-run in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are looking for a driver following a deadly hit-and-run in Haverhill early Friday morning, authorities said.

Officers responding to the area of Merrimack and Main streets around 7 a.m. found a man who had been fatally struck by a car, according to police.

The vehicle that hit him reportedly fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Haverhill police.

