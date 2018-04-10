Police investigating fatal hit-and-run in Revere

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run in Revere.

The female pedestrian, 44-year-old Mary Ann Fiandaca, was struck on Route 145 while crossing the street around 8:30 p.m. Monday, police said.

Officials transported the victim to Massachusetts General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries Tuesday morning.

Police said that they have made contact with the driver who hit Fiandaca. They identified him as a Revere man.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call state police at 781-284-0038.

