Police searching for driver following hit-and-run in Revere

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police are looking for the driver who hit a pedestrian in Revere Monday night before driving off.

The female pedestrian was struck on Route 145 while crossing the street around 8:30 p.m., police said.

Officials transported the victim, who is in critical condition, to Massachusetts General Hospital.

Police are searching for a dark-colored SUV with possible body damage.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to call state police at 781-284-0038.

