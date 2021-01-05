Police searching for driver in connection with hit-and-run crash in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are turning to the public for help tracking down a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash in October.

The suspect backed into the victim’s vehicle at the Lake Ave Food Mart in Manchester before fleeing on the evening of Oct. 1, according to the Manchester Police Department.

The victim, who was parked at a gas pump, later exited the store and found damage to the front of their vehicle, police said.

Surveillance video reportedly showed the suspect entering the store moments before he backed into the vehicle.

Authorities believe the suspect was driving a red or maroon Ford Escape.

The suspect had a goatee and was seen wearing a black shirt and jeans on the night of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the man is urged to contact Manchester police at 603-792-5446.

