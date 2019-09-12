Police searching for driver in deadly Seekonk hit-and-run

SEEKONK, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run Thursday evening in Seekonk.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian accident on Newman Avenue around 7 p.m. found a 37-year-old woman suffering from serious injuries, according to the Seekonk Police Department.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the driver who hit her was in a light-colored SUV, possibly a Jeep Grand Cherokee, between the model years of 1999 and 2004.

The vehicle is believed to have sustained front end damage to the passenger side.

Local and state police are working in conjunction with the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-336-8123.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

