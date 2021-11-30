YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a driver in connection with a hit-and-run crash on Cape Cod that left an elderly man dead on Tuesday morning.

A Yarmouth Department of Natural Resources officer on patrol in the area of Winslow Gray Road in Yarmouth found the victim on the ground around 7:30 a.m., according to the Yarmouth Police Department.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was said to be around 70 years of age.

Police say the crash happened between Swan Lake Road and Joshua Baker Road.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact Yarmouth police at 508-775-0445.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

