WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater Monday night.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the road.

Police said a preliminary investigation indicates that a Toyota Scion and a Honda Accord were driving along Route 24 when the Toyota changed lanes and made contact with the Honda.

The impact projected the Honda into the median, where it came into contact with a concrete barrier. Police said the Toyota fled the scene.

As the Honda was stationary in the left travel lane, a Ford Maverick pickup struck its rear, causing it to become fully engulfed in flames, police said. The West Bridgewater Fire Department knocked down the car fire.

The operator of the Honda, identified as 46-year-old Erpharo Gilbert of Raynham, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the Ford, a 23-year-old Brockton man, was not injured.

All three northbound lanes on Route 24 were shut down for about four hours and have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation by state police.

