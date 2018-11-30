Police searching for driver in Ipswich hit-and-run

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the person who struck a woman who was crossing a crosswalk with four children Friday night in Ipswich.

Crews responded to the area of South Main Street near Elm Street about 7:15 p.m., according to a post on the Ipswich Police Department’s Facebook page.

Police say the suspect vehicle initially stopped, but then pulled forward and struck the pedestrian.

The vehicle then fled South towards Hamilton/Essex, according to police.

Police describe the vehicle as a dark-colored sedan with a white male driver in his 40s to 50s, and the passenger is a white female in her teens.

Police say there is a possible partial registration of 4XM.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Ipswich police at 978-356-4343.

