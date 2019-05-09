Police searching for driver in Westport hit-and-run that left pedestrian critically injured

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are turning to the public for help finding a hit-and-run driver who struck and critically injured a 30-year-old Fall River woman in Westport Tuesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a severely injured pedestrian in the area of 288 Old Bedford Road about 8:15 p.m. found the victim, Stephanie Tripp, in the breakdown lane, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s Office.

Tripp was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was walking on the side of the road when she was struck by a sedan-style vehicle.

The male driver of the car allegedly stopped, got out of his car, and told a witness he was sorry and didn’t mean to hit her before speeding away down Old Bedford Road.

Although another witness chased the suspect vehicle, police say they lost it in the area of Faunce Corner Road in Dartmouth.

The vehicle may have sustained minor front end damage.

Investigators are now looking to identify witnesses who may have seen the crash, the vehicle that struck the victim, or may have information about the driver.

Anyone with information is urged to call state trooper Phil Giardino at 508-993-1928 or Westport police at 508-636-1122.

Anonymous tips can be made by texting the word “Bristol” to CRIMES (274637).

