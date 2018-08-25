Police searching for driver in Windsor hit-and-run that injured 2

WINDSOR, MASS. (WHDH) - State police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who they say struck and seriously injured a motorcyclist on Route 9 in Windsor Saturday afternoon.

Troopers responding to a reported hit-and-run involving a vehicle and a motorcycle on Route 9 at Route 8A about 2:15 p.m. found a 55-year-old Pittsfield man and his 57-year-old female passenger injured, according to a statement issued by state police.

Both were taken to Boston Medical Center in Pittsfield, where the man was treated for serious injuries and his passenger was treated for minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation determined that the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on a 2002 Honda VT1100 when a driver traveling eastbound turned left in front of him, causing the motorcycle to crash into the passenger side of their vehicle.

The vehicle that fled the scene northbound on Route 8A toward Savoy is described as a blue Subaru SUV that likely has damage to the passenger side.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Police Cheshire Barracks at 413-743-4700.

