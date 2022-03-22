AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left a University of Massachusetts student with serious injuries.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of Massachusetts and Sunset avenues on the UMass campus in Amherst around 10:15 p.m. Monday found a 20-year-old student injured in the crosswalk, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The student, whose name has not been released, remains hospitalized at Baystate Medical Center.

The driver of a white or silver SUV had been traveling east at a high rate of speed when they struck the student and kept going, the district attorney’s office said.

Police say the SUV involved in the crash likely has front-end damage.

“We are appealing to the public for their help identifying the driver involved in this incident but appealing to the driver as well,” Northwestern First Assistant District Attorney Steven Gagne said in a statement. “He or she likely knows what they did and this is their opportunity to come forward and do the right thing.”

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting UMass police with an investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact UMass police at 545-2121 or 545-TIPS (8477).

