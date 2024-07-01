BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton police are searching for a driver who fled the scene after crashing through a fence and into a brook on Sunday.

Police and fire crews responded to the crash Sunday after the driver crashed through a fence and ended up in Salisbury Brook.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

