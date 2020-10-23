AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver who ran away after striking a pole and tree in Auburn early Friday morning.

Pictures from the crash scene on Jerome Avenue show a white pickup truck with significant front-end damage off the side of the road.

No additional information has been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Single car crash on Jerome Ave. Operator fled on foot after striking utility pole and tree. pic.twitter.com/nOfI23TZXN — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) October 23, 2020

