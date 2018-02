FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Police are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Route 9 in Framingham.

Police said this happened on Prospect Street heading east.

The victim was a 70-year-old woman who police said was coming from a Starbucks.

A nurse walking by the scene helped officers perform CPR, officials said.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

